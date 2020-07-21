1326 North WETHERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

This stunning one of a kind mid-century home on a cul-de-sac in the lower Bird Streets represents the very best of L.A. in location and style. Enter from the private gate through a columned portico into an open living room with views toward a landscaped rear patio through walls of glass. 2 partial walls separate the central living area from kitchen + den on each side, allowing for distinct, yet connected spaces. Exquisitely appointed kitchen with high-end appliances flows to the dining space that faces the rear patio. 3 large bedrooms + 4 baths plus a screening room complete the interior of this magnificent home. Rear patio features built-in bbq, pizza oven, and dedicated dining area. Upper terraced level is perfectly suited for an organic garden. Pool + deck are privately situated on a separate terraced level, surrounded by trees and foliage. Centrally located and a short distance from Sunset, this modern oasis offers the ultimate in tranquility and privacy. Also for sale off-market.