Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1326 North WETHERLY Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

1326 North WETHERLY Drive

1326 North Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1326 North Wetherly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This stunning one of a kind mid-century home on a cul-de-sac in the lower Bird Streets represents the very best of L.A. in location and style. Enter from the private gate through a columned portico into an open living room with views toward a landscaped rear patio through walls of glass. 2 partial walls separate the central living area from kitchen + den on each side, allowing for distinct, yet connected spaces. Exquisitely appointed kitchen with high-end appliances flows to the dining space that faces the rear patio. 3 large bedrooms + 4 baths plus a screening room complete the interior of this magnificent home. Rear patio features built-in bbq, pizza oven, and dedicated dining area. Upper terraced level is perfectly suited for an organic garden. Pool + deck are privately situated on a separate terraced level, surrounded by trees and foliage. Centrally located and a short distance from Sunset, this modern oasis offers the ultimate in tranquility and privacy. Also for sale off-market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have any available units?
1326 North WETHERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have?
Some of 1326 North WETHERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 North WETHERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1326 North WETHERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 North WETHERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 North WETHERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 North WETHERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
