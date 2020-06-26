All apartments in Los Angeles
1325 WALGROVE Avenue
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

1325 WALGROVE Avenue

1325 Walgrove Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Walgrove Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely remodeled. This private, cozy & inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus den/office is light, bright and open. Tucked away behind a secure electronic gate, you will find indoor/outdoor living, well equipped with lovely finishes. The master suite features French doors, leading to an oversized deck. Walk in closet has customizable organization system. Two additional bedrooms & a stunning remodeled full bathroom complete the upstairs living quarters. The kitchen features European high gloss laminate cabinets, stainless steel Viking appliances, butcher block counter tops and wall mounted tv. A downstairs bonus room/office is perfect for a den or office. Wide plank real oak hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/AC, & wood burning/gas fireplace. An outdoor oasis with enclosed patio, grill, outdoor dining in a very private, fenced yard. Ring system, outdoor spiral stairs, exterior security cameras & 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have any available units?
1325 WALGROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1325 WALGROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 WALGROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1325 WALGROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 WALGROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 WALGROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 WALGROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
