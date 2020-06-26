1325 WALGROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Completely remodeled. This private, cozy & inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus den/office is light, bright and open. Tucked away behind a secure electronic gate, you will find indoor/outdoor living, well equipped with lovely finishes. The master suite features French doors, leading to an oversized deck. Walk in closet has customizable organization system. Two additional bedrooms & a stunning remodeled full bathroom complete the upstairs living quarters. The kitchen features European high gloss laminate cabinets, stainless steel Viking appliances, butcher block counter tops and wall mounted tv. A downstairs bonus room/office is perfect for a den or office. Wide plank real oak hardwood flooring throughout, central heat/AC, & wood burning/gas fireplace. An outdoor oasis with enclosed patio, grill, outdoor dining in a very private, fenced yard. Ring system, outdoor spiral stairs, exterior security cameras & 2 car garage.