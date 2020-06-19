13230 La Tierra Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

MOVE IN READY! Gated 3+2.5 w/bonus room, garage + MORE! (13230 La Tierra) - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Two-story, Sylmar home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 2100 SQF; living room; bonus room; dining area; kitchen w/pantry, dishwasher + stove/oven included; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + master bath featuring double sinks; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; central heat + air; backyard w/patio; gardener included; attached, 2 car garage; gated community offers pool + spa, playground, BBQ grills + basketball court; 1 small pet considered w/addtnl deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



