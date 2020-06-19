All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

13230 La Tierra Way

13230 La Tierra Way · No Longer Available
Location

13230 La Tierra Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
MOVE IN READY! Gated 3+2.5 w/bonus room, garage + MORE! (13230 La Tierra) - AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Two-story, Sylmar home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 2100 SQF; living room; bonus room; dining area; kitchen w/pantry, dishwasher + stove/oven included; upstairs master suite w/walk-in closet + master bath featuring double sinks; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; central heat + air; backyard w/patio; gardener included; attached, 2 car garage; gated community offers pool + spa, playground, BBQ grills + basketball court; 1 small pet considered w/addtnl deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2462602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 La Tierra Way have any available units?
13230 La Tierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 La Tierra Way have?
Some of 13230 La Tierra Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 La Tierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
13230 La Tierra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 La Tierra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 La Tierra Way is pet friendly.
Does 13230 La Tierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 13230 La Tierra Way offers parking.
Does 13230 La Tierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13230 La Tierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 La Tierra Way have a pool?
Yes, 13230 La Tierra Way has a pool.
Does 13230 La Tierra Way have accessible units?
No, 13230 La Tierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 La Tierra Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 La Tierra Way has units with dishwashers.
