1323 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities
Magical setting. Lower Roscomare road. Set back and surrounded by fully matures trees, this Ranch style home is extremely private, gated and perfectly situated on a huge 20,362 square foot lot. Formal entry, large living and dining rooms open up to a large patio, pool and park-like setting. Master suite with sitting area, en suite bath and two walk in closets. Additional 2 bedrooms are and baths perfectly situated down the hall. Large kitchen, hardwood floor and 2 car garage complete this exceptional residence.