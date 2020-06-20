1323 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Magical setting. Lower Roscomare road. Set back and surrounded by fully matures trees, this Ranch style home is extremely private, gated and perfectly situated on a huge 20,362 square foot lot. Formal entry, large living and dining rooms open up to a large patio, pool and park-like setting. Master suite with sitting area, en suite bath and two walk in closets. Additional 2 bedrooms are and baths perfectly situated down the hall. Large kitchen, hardwood floor and 2 car garage complete this exceptional residence.