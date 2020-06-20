All apartments in Los Angeles
1323 ROSCOMARE Road

1323 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Magical setting. Lower Roscomare road. Set back and surrounded by fully matures trees, this Ranch style home is extremely private, gated and perfectly situated on a huge 20,362 square foot lot. Formal entry, large living and dining rooms open up to a large patio, pool and park-like setting. Master suite with sitting area, en suite bath and two walk in closets. Additional 2 bedrooms are and baths perfectly situated down the hall. Large kitchen, hardwood floor and 2 car garage complete this exceptional residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1323 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1323 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1323 ROSCOMARE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road does offer parking.
Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
