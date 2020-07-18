1323 37th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction parking microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 3 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups. Each room is $1500/month and is large enough for double occupancy if needed. Entire 3 bedroom unit will be available August 1. Group discounts available.



Private bedroom with private bathroom plus an additional half bathroom for the common area.Semi-Furnished-Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Common area furnishings and additional mini fridges will be provided. External security cameras installed for added safety. Tenant shares responsibility for all utilities with housemates. Gated parking space available on first-come, first serve basis at an additional cost. Within a quarter mile of USC, in the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Patrol and Response Area. Close to EXPO Subway Line, restaurants, supermarket,with easy access to freeway. Min 1 year lease. First month’s rent of $1500 along with $1500 security deposit due at lease signing. $30 credit and background check required. Guarantors/Co-Signers accepted. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.

-Availability: At time of posting, some rooms are available immediately while others are available 8/1/2020 (or sooner). Be sure to verify availability.



To schedule a viewing, please text Carrie and share a little about yourself/your group