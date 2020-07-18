All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1323 37th Drive

1323 W 37th Dr · (323) 454-3393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1323 W 37th Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 3 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups. Each room is $1500/month and is large enough for double occupancy if needed. Entire 3 bedroom unit will be available August 1. Group discounts available.

Private bedroom with private bathroom plus an additional half bathroom for the common area.Semi-Furnished-Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Common area furnishings and additional mini fridges will be provided. External security cameras installed for added safety. Tenant shares responsibility for all utilities with housemates. Gated parking space available on first-come, first serve basis at an additional cost. Within a quarter mile of USC, in the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Patrol and Response Area. Close to EXPO Subway Line, restaurants, supermarket,with easy access to freeway. Min 1 year lease. First month’s rent of $1500 along with $1500 security deposit due at lease signing. $30 credit and background check required. Guarantors/Co-Signers accepted. No pets allowed. Renters insurance required.
-Availability: At time of posting, some rooms are available immediately while others are available 8/1/2020 (or sooner). Be sure to verify availability.

To schedule a viewing, please text Carrie and share a little about yourself/your group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 37th Drive have any available units?
1323 37th Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 37th Drive have?
Some of 1323 37th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 37th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1323 37th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 37th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1323 37th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1323 37th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1323 37th Drive offers parking.
Does 1323 37th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 37th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 37th Drive have a pool?
No, 1323 37th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1323 37th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1323 37th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 37th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 37th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
