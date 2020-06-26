13211 Mulholland Dr

Amenities

Mulholland Oasis - Property Id: 149186



This Mulholland oasis is a spectacular, safe, and gated property accompanied with a long formal drive-way leading to up to the entrance. This remarkable 2-story estate stands tall on its own secluded hilltop. The house includes 4 incredible bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a spacious outdoor space tailored for entertaining. The main living area features an open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless steel appliances, and lovely dark wood cabinets. The formal dining room has exquisite French doors that open to an incredible infinity pool and the best panoramic views of LA. The master bedroom boasts a vast walk-in closet, tremendous master bath, and a spectacular balcony. Every room has views. The outdoor area is tailored for people that love to entertain and/or spend time outside! There is also a roof top deck with a spa accompanied with a 300-degree view. The estate includes a detached music studio which is rare to find in LA. Available short term.

