Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

13211 Mulholland Dr

13211 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13211 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Mulholland Oasis - Property Id: 149186

This Mulholland oasis is a spectacular, safe, and gated property accompanied with a long formal drive-way leading to up to the entrance. This remarkable 2-story estate stands tall on its own secluded hilltop. The house includes 4 incredible bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a spacious outdoor space tailored for entertaining. The main living area features an open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless steel appliances, and lovely dark wood cabinets. The formal dining room has exquisite French doors that open to an incredible infinity pool and the best panoramic views of LA. The master bedroom boasts a vast walk-in closet, tremendous master bath, and a spectacular balcony. Every room has views. The outdoor area is tailored for people that love to entertain and/or spend time outside! There is also a roof top deck with a spa accompanied with a 300-degree view. The estate includes a detached music studio which is rare to find in LA. Available short term.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149186p
Property Id 149186

(RLNE5106896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13211 Mulholland Dr have any available units?
13211 Mulholland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13211 Mulholland Dr have?
Some of 13211 Mulholland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13211 Mulholland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13211 Mulholland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13211 Mulholland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13211 Mulholland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13211 Mulholland Dr offer parking?
No, 13211 Mulholland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13211 Mulholland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13211 Mulholland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13211 Mulholland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13211 Mulholland Dr has a pool.
Does 13211 Mulholland Dr have accessible units?
No, 13211 Mulholland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13211 Mulholland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13211 Mulholland Dr has units with dishwashers.
