Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

13207 Lake St

13207 Lake Street · (310) 858-0660 ext. 101
Location

13207 Lake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13207 Lake St · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Mar Vista Masterpiece -
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath traditional home on one of the best streets in the highly desirable Mar Vista Hill neighborhood. Features hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel Miele, Viking and Sub Zero appliances, granite counter tops, large and beautifully landscaped front and back yards, excellent floor plan with family, living and dining rooms (GREAT for entertaining), full security system, detached 2-car garage with storage, brand new washer and dryer, brand new air-conditioning system, fireplace, skylights, wet bar, central vacuum system and much much more. Adjacent to Santa Monica, Venice, Abbot Kinney, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Silicon Beach & West LA. Close to numerous parks, schools, eateries, shopping destinations, farmers markets, nightlife & the beach with easy access to the 10, 90 and 405 freeways, public transportation, and LAX. Professionally managed and ready for you to move in and enjoy today!

(RLNE4945274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13207 Lake St have any available units?
13207 Lake St has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13207 Lake St have?
Some of 13207 Lake St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13207 Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
13207 Lake St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13207 Lake St pet-friendly?
No, 13207 Lake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13207 Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 13207 Lake St does offer parking.
Does 13207 Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13207 Lake St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13207 Lake St have a pool?
No, 13207 Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 13207 Lake St have accessible units?
No, 13207 Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 13207 Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13207 Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
