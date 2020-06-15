13207 Lake St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Mar Vista Masterpiece -

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath traditional home on one of the best streets in the highly desirable Mar Vista Hill neighborhood. Features hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel Miele, Viking and Sub Zero appliances, granite counter tops, large and beautifully landscaped front and back yards, excellent floor plan with family, living and dining rooms (GREAT for entertaining), full security system, detached 2-car garage with storage, brand new washer and dryer, brand new air-conditioning system, fireplace, skylights, wet bar, central vacuum system and much much more. Adjacent to Santa Monica, Venice, Abbot Kinney, Culver City, Marina Del Rey, Silicon Beach & West LA. Close to numerous parks, schools, eateries, shopping destinations, farmers markets, nightlife & the beach with easy access to the 10, 90 and 405 freeways, public transportation, and LAX. Professionally managed and ready for you to move in and enjoy today!



(RLNE4945274)