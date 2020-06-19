13206 Beaver St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming home has great curb appeal with a beautifully landscaped front yard and full of comfortable living space. The interior features over-sized windows, tile flooring and plush carpeting. The kitchen has a beautiful tile backsplash, gleaming countertops, contrasting dark wood cabinets, and modern appliances. Two of the bedrooms have gorgeous tile floors and all have great closet space. In addition, this home boasts a landscaped and spacious back yard. Make this your new home and apply online today!



(RLNE4727580)