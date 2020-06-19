All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13206 Beaver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13206 Beaver St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13206 Beaver St

13206 Beaver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13206 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home has great curb appeal with a beautifully landscaped front yard and full of comfortable living space. The interior features over-sized windows, tile flooring and plush carpeting. The kitchen has a beautiful tile backsplash, gleaming countertops, contrasting dark wood cabinets, and modern appliances. Two of the bedrooms have gorgeous tile floors and all have great closet space. In addition, this home boasts a landscaped and spacious back yard. Make this your new home and apply online today!

(RLNE4727580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13206 Beaver St have any available units?
13206 Beaver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13206 Beaver St have?
Some of 13206 Beaver St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13206 Beaver St currently offering any rent specials?
13206 Beaver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13206 Beaver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13206 Beaver St is pet friendly.
Does 13206 Beaver St offer parking?
Yes, 13206 Beaver St offers parking.
Does 13206 Beaver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13206 Beaver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13206 Beaver St have a pool?
No, 13206 Beaver St does not have a pool.
Does 13206 Beaver St have accessible units?
No, 13206 Beaver St does not have accessible units.
Does 13206 Beaver St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13206 Beaver St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College