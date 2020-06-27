All apartments in Los Angeles
13200 OTSEGO Street
Last updated October 5 2019

13200 OTSEGO Street

13200 Otsego Street · No Longer Available
Location

13200 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in Sherman Oaks' "Hidden Woods" neighborhood. Furnished lease, built in 2015, two-story traditional home. With stunning curb appeal, over 4,300 sq. ft., 5BR-5.5BA, with a spacious and open floor plan. Featuring a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, center island with marble countertop, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and butler's pantry with wine cooler. Large family room with fireplace and folding French doors leads to a covered patio. Master suite with a large walk-in closet, spacious bath, and balcony. Each bedroom has its own bath. Wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, security alarm and camera system, solar system, surround sound. Backyard features a lushly landscaped yard, with a large grassy area and pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 OTSEGO Street have any available units?
13200 OTSEGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 OTSEGO Street have?
Some of 13200 OTSEGO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 OTSEGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
13200 OTSEGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 OTSEGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 13200 OTSEGO Street is not pet friendly.
Does 13200 OTSEGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 13200 OTSEGO Street offers parking.
Does 13200 OTSEGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13200 OTSEGO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 OTSEGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 13200 OTSEGO Street has a pool.
Does 13200 OTSEGO Street have accessible units?
No, 13200 OTSEGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 OTSEGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13200 OTSEGO Street has units with dishwashers.
