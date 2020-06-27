13200 OTSEGO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in Sherman Oaks' "Hidden Woods" neighborhood. Furnished lease, built in 2015, two-story traditional home. With stunning curb appeal, over 4,300 sq. ft., 5BR-5.5BA, with a spacious and open floor plan. Featuring a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, center island with marble countertop, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and butler's pantry with wine cooler. Large family room with fireplace and folding French doors leads to a covered patio. Master suite with a large walk-in closet, spacious bath, and balcony. Each bedroom has its own bath. Wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, security alarm and camera system, solar system, surround sound. Backyard features a lushly landscaped yard, with a large grassy area and pool/spa.