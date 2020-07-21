All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

1319 N Detroit St PH 2

1319 N Detroit St · No Longer Available
Location

1319 N Detroit St, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious Penthouse/Loft 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

Spacious Penthouse/Loft 1,490 Sqft - 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath top floor, corner-unit condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - Incredible location Between Sunset & Santa Monica Blvd.

Features include :
-High ceilings, recessed lighting
-Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances : fridge, dishwasher and stove (including an oversized 6-burner range)
-Large living room with fireplace
-Spacious master bedroom equipped with a custom walk-in closet and additional custom closet space
-Master bathroom with Large, luxury stone-tiled shower and adjacent soaking tub
-Private rooftop deck
-In-unit washer/dryer, custom closets
-2 large community rooftop decks with views
-Two assigned parking in gated garage + 2 Guest parking in garage
-Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities

Rent: $ 3,850 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,850
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

CONTACT: Leasing Specialist at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. email stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE4992442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have any available units?
1319 N Detroit St PH 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have?
Some of 1319 N Detroit St PH 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1319 N Detroit St PH 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 offers parking.
Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have a pool?
No, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have accessible units?
No, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 N Detroit St PH 2 has units with dishwashers.
