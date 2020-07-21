1319 N Detroit St PH 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Spacious Penthouse/Loft 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com



Spacious Penthouse/Loft 1,490 Sqft - 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath top floor, corner-unit condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - Incredible location Between Sunset & Santa Monica Blvd.



Features include :

-High ceilings, recessed lighting

-Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances : fridge, dishwasher and stove (including an oversized 6-burner range)

-Large living room with fireplace

-Spacious master bedroom equipped with a custom walk-in closet and additional custom closet space

-Master bathroom with Large, luxury stone-tiled shower and adjacent soaking tub

-Private rooftop deck

-In-unit washer/dryer, custom closets

-2 large community rooftop decks with views

-Two assigned parking in gated garage + 2 Guest parking in garage

-Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities



Rent: $ 3,850 / month

Security Deposit: $ 3,850

Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet

Application Fee is $35.

Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.



CONTACT: Leasing Specialist at LA Property Management Group

Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. email stephan@lapmg.com



(RLNE4992442)