1319 N Detroit St PH 2

Amenities
Spacious Penthouse/Loft 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
Spacious Penthouse/Loft 1,490 Sqft - 2 Bedroom and 2.5 bath top floor, corner-unit condo with rooftop patio in prime Hollywood - Incredible location Between Sunset & Santa Monica Blvd.
Features include :
-High ceilings, recessed lighting
-Beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances : fridge, dishwasher and stove (including an oversized 6-burner range)
-Large living room with fireplace
-Spacious master bedroom equipped with a custom walk-in closet and additional custom closet space
-Master bathroom with Large, luxury stone-tiled shower and adjacent soaking tub
-Private rooftop deck
-In-unit washer/dryer, custom closets
-2 large community rooftop decks with views
-Two assigned parking in gated garage + 2 Guest parking in garage
-Water is included - Tenants pay for all other utilities
Rent: $ 3,850 / month
Security Deposit: $ 3,850
Pet Rent : $ 25 per month per pet
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
CONTACT: Leasing Specialist at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. email stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE4992442)