1318 South HUDSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Large Spanish style unit of a side by side duplex recently updated with sleek modern finishes. Ideal open floor plan with a ton of windows allowing natural light to flood the property from all rooms. Property features include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, modern chef's kitchen with pantry, clean spa like bathrooms, and a large 3rd bed/suite downstairs with it's own private entrance and living room area. Garage parking (or huge bonus space), in unit washer/dryer, central air, all in a convenient location walking distance to Pico with all it's goods and services. A great property not to be missed.