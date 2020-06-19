All apartments in Los Angeles
1318 South HUDSON Avenue
1318 South HUDSON Avenue

1318 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1318 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Large Spanish style unit of a side by side duplex recently updated with sleek modern finishes. Ideal open floor plan with a ton of windows allowing natural light to flood the property from all rooms. Property features include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, modern chef's kitchen with pantry, clean spa like bathrooms, and a large 3rd bed/suite downstairs with it's own private entrance and living room area. Garage parking (or huge bonus space), in unit washer/dryer, central air, all in a convenient location walking distance to Pico with all it's goods and services. A great property not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have any available units?
1318 South HUDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have?
Some of 1318 South HUDSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 South HUDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1318 South HUDSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 South HUDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 South HUDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 South HUDSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

