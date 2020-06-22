1318 ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym elevator concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym

Exquisite contemporary unit in the prestigious Roxbury Place. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen, presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods every public room, creating warm throughout. Chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances . Master suite is the ultimate retreat with oversized Master Bathroom and beautiful tree top views. Split bedroom floor plan with additional en-suite guest room. Concierge, courtyard and custom gym. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree lined street in an unparalleled and superbly designed aesthetic.