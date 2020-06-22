All apartments in Los Angeles
1318 ROXBURY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1318 ROXBURY Drive

1318 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1318 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
Exquisite contemporary unit in the prestigious Roxbury Place. Formal living room blends seamlessly with dining room and kitchen, presenting the perfect combination of grandeur and functionality, an entertainer's paradise. High ceilings create elegance and natural light floods every public room, creating warm throughout. Chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances . Master suite is the ultimate retreat with oversized Master Bathroom and beautiful tree top views. Split bedroom floor plan with additional en-suite guest room. Concierge, courtyard and custom gym. Exceptional and rare opportunity to live on a quiet tree lined street in an unparalleled and superbly designed aesthetic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
1318 ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 1318 ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1318 ROXBURY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1318 ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
No, 1318 ROXBURY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 1318 ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1318 ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
