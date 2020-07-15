All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13173 Welby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13173 Welby Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

13173 Welby Way

13173 Welby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13173 Welby Way, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Now for Lease! Located in North Hollywood is a stunning corner lot Family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped, this home sits on a large 9,115-Sqft lots and offers a fabulous floor-plan, as well as a spacious back yard with a pool, open patio and lots of privacy! Inside this 1,600-SqFt home find hardwood and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, Central AC and lots of storage space. The very charming kitchen features granite countertops, wooden cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms are well-lit and spacious. The back yard of this home is perfect for children, entertaining guests or just relaxing in solitude after a long day! Part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, close to Fulton Avenue Park, James Madison Middle School, popular dining and supermarkets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13173 Welby Way have any available units?
13173 Welby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13173 Welby Way have?
Some of 13173 Welby Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13173 Welby Way currently offering any rent specials?
13173 Welby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13173 Welby Way pet-friendly?
No, 13173 Welby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13173 Welby Way offer parking?
No, 13173 Welby Way does not offer parking.
Does 13173 Welby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13173 Welby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13173 Welby Way have a pool?
Yes, 13173 Welby Way has a pool.
Does 13173 Welby Way have accessible units?
No, 13173 Welby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13173 Welby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13173 Welby Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College