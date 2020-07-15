13173 Welby Way

Amenities

Now for Lease! Located in North Hollywood is a stunning corner lot Family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautifully landscaped, this home sits on a large 9,115-Sqft lots and offers a fabulous floor-plan, as well as a spacious back yard with a pool, open patio and lots of privacy! Inside this 1,600-SqFt home find hardwood and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, Central AC and lots of storage space. The very charming kitchen features granite countertops, wooden cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms are well-lit and spacious. The back yard of this home is perfect for children, entertaining guests or just relaxing in solitude after a long day! Part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, close to Fulton Avenue Park, James Madison Middle School, popular dining and supermarkets!