1315 CABRILLO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Old world charm in the heart of Venice. Character 1920's bungalow, 1/2 block to Abbot Kinney with great restaurants & shopping in your back yard. This private free-standing bungalow is in the back of a duplex, & offers a cozy floor plan with windows all around, hardwood floors, an eat-in dining nook & a truly Venice vibe. The fun open-air entertainment patio in back is private - with large dining & sitting areas, custom patio furniture included plus room for lots of storage. Other features include washer-dryer on-site, automatic gate & one parking space. The awesome location is close to the Beach - it would be a perfect surf pad. Small pets okay.