Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1315 CABRILLO Avenue

1315 S Cabrillo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1315 S Cabrillo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Old world charm in the heart of Venice. Character 1920's bungalow, 1/2 block to Abbot Kinney with great restaurants & shopping in your back yard. This private free-standing bungalow is in the back of a duplex, & offers a cozy floor plan with windows all around, hardwood floors, an eat-in dining nook & a truly Venice vibe. The fun open-air entertainment patio in back is private - with large dining & sitting areas, custom patio furniture included plus room for lots of storage. Other features include washer-dryer on-site, automatic gate & one parking space. The awesome location is close to the Beach - it would be a perfect surf pad. Small pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have any available units?
1315 CABRILLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have?
Some of 1315 CABRILLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 CABRILLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 CABRILLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 CABRILLO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 CABRILLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 CABRILLO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
