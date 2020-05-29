1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2

Amenities

$1795 - RARE UNIQUE CUSTOM REMODELED SECLUDED COTTAGE / GUEST HOUSE "LIKE" SINGLE / STUDIO APARTMENT INCLUDING ITS OWN FULLY CONCEALED BUILT IN LAUNDRY HOOK UPS FOR YOUR OWN STACKABLE WASHER AND GAS DRYER. PARKING. WEST HOLLYWOOD / HOLLYWOOD 90046. Available approximately 8/1/19. All water included Separate eating nook area off the kitchen for your own dining table and chairs (or use it as an office) Custom tile work Non-smoking only please Seclusion + loads of privacy My only unit with a north side entry and it has a private dual gated path surrounded by flowerbeds Very creatively designed and spread out 0BR / 1Ba 500ft2 approximately This is a cozy real home to get settled into for the long term. This unit was recently 100% thoroughly remodeled and meticulously detailed, including great water pressure. Earthquake retrofitted. Discreetly concealed and lit walk in laundry closet for your own full size stackable washer and gas dryer set right in your apartment, just like a condo has. Loads of cabinetry. The kitchen has a separate eating nook area off the kitchen for your own dining table and chairs (or use it as an office), a stove and refrigerator are included. Porcelain flooring throughout. Recessed LED lighting. A ceiling fan with lights. Spacious walk in closet with light. Crown molding. Two tone custom paint and trim. A very secluded unit, think of it as a guest house or private bachelor pad. Only 5 units on my property in total. Sunny outdoor areas, trees, flowers. Walk to Plummer Park + Tennis, shopping, restaurants + more. 3 generations same ownership. Please only CALL ME DIRECTLY. Email or texting will cause delays. I drive down there for scheduled showing appointments. 323-662-1919 PRIMARY NUMBER (THIS IS A LANDLINE) 323-667-1501 CELL SECONDARY (PLEASE CALL ME RATHER THAN TEXTING TO GET ME FASTER AS I MAY BE DRIVING TO MY BUILDING TO SHOW THIS UNIT)