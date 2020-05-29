All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2

1314 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1314 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
$1795 - RARE UNIQUE CUSTOM REMODELED SECLUDED COTTAGE / GUEST HOUSE "LIKE" SINGLE / STUDIO APARTMENT INCLUDING ITS OWN FULLY CONCEALED BUILT IN LAUNDRY HOOK UPS FOR YOUR OWN STACKABLE WASHER AND GAS DRYER. PARKING. WEST HOLLYWOOD / HOLLYWOOD 90046. Available approximately 8/1/19. All water included Separate eating nook area off the kitchen for your own dining table and chairs (or use it as an office) Custom tile work Non-smoking only please Seclusion + loads of privacy My only unit with a north side entry and it has a private dual gated path surrounded by flowerbeds Very creatively designed and spread out 0BR / 1Ba 500ft2 approximately This is a cozy real home to get settled into for the long term. This unit was recently 100% thoroughly remodeled and meticulously detailed, including great water pressure. Earthquake retrofitted. Discreetly concealed and lit walk in laundry closet for your own full size stackable washer and gas dryer set right in your apartment, just like a condo has. Loads of cabinetry. The kitchen has a separate eating nook area off the kitchen for your own dining table and chairs (or use it as an office), a stove and refrigerator are included. Porcelain flooring throughout. Recessed LED lighting. A ceiling fan with lights. Spacious walk in closet with light. Crown molding. Two tone custom paint and trim. A very secluded unit, think of it as a guest house or private bachelor pad. Only 5 units on my property in total. Sunny outdoor areas, trees, flowers. Walk to Plummer Park + Tennis, shopping, restaurants + more. 3 generations same ownership. Please only CALL ME DIRECTLY. Email or texting will cause delays. I drive down there for scheduled showing appointments. 323-662-1919 PRIMARY NUMBER (THIS IS A LANDLINE) 323-667-1501 CELL SECONDARY (PLEASE CALL ME RATHER THAN TEXTING TO GET ME FASTER AS I MAY BE DRIVING TO MY BUILDING TO SHOW THIS UNIT)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have any available units?
1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have?
Some of 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 1/2 N Vista St #1314 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College