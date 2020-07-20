All apartments in Los Angeles
13137 Aztec Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:53 AM

13137 Aztec Street

13137 Aztec Street · No Longer Available
Location

13137 Aztec Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious home is full of light and unique touches. Features include two-toned paint, modern flooring, and lots of windows to allow for natural lighting. The kitchen has granite counters, updated appliances and a breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment.
This spacious home is full of light and unique touches. Features include two-toned paint, modern flooring, and lots of windows to allow for natural lighting. The kitchen has granite counters, updated appliances and a breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13137 Aztec Street have any available units?
13137 Aztec Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13137 Aztec Street have?
Some of 13137 Aztec Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13137 Aztec Street currently offering any rent specials?
13137 Aztec Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13137 Aztec Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13137 Aztec Street is pet friendly.
Does 13137 Aztec Street offer parking?
Yes, 13137 Aztec Street offers parking.
Does 13137 Aztec Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13137 Aztec Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13137 Aztec Street have a pool?
Yes, 13137 Aztec Street has a pool.
Does 13137 Aztec Street have accessible units?
Yes, 13137 Aztec Street has accessible units.
Does 13137 Aztec Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13137 Aztec Street has units with dishwashers.
