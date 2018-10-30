All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

1312 W Manchester Avenue W

1312 West Manchester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1312 West Manchester Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
new construction
BRAND New Modern Units. Built in 2020. These units are all 2-story townhouse style and comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms each. All units have brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built microwave above stove. Washer and Dryer connections are inside the unit along with Central Air and Heat. Two parking spaces are provided per unit. Front and rear yards are gated with remote control access. Also every unit has 24 hr camera monitoring system. The property is centrally located, close to downtown Los Angeles, Arts District, USC, located 7 min from new LA RAMS football stadium and entertainment district, also space x, Catholic church is walking distance, its a vibrant and transit oriented thoroughfare. The walk score is 88, and transit score is 71. Come preview these units today!! Come preview today. Sec 8 Welcome 4 bed voucher only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have any available units?
1312 W Manchester Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have?
Some of 1312 W Manchester Avenue W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 W Manchester Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1312 W Manchester Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 W Manchester Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have accessible units?
Yes, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W has accessible units.
Does 1312 W Manchester Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 W Manchester Avenue W has units with dishwashers.

