1312 W Manchester Avenue W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking new construction

BRAND New Modern Units. Built in 2020. These units are all 2-story townhouse style and comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms each. All units have brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built microwave above stove. Washer and Dryer connections are inside the unit along with Central Air and Heat. Two parking spaces are provided per unit. Front and rear yards are gated with remote control access. Also every unit has 24 hr camera monitoring system. The property is centrally located, close to downtown Los Angeles, Arts District, USC, located 7 min from new LA RAMS football stadium and entertainment district, also space x, Catholic church is walking distance, its a vibrant and transit oriented thoroughfare. The walk score is 88, and transit score is 71. Come preview these units today!! Come preview today. Sec 8 Welcome 4 bed voucher only