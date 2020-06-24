13117 Psomas Way

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Tucked away on a private street in sought after neighborhood of Mar Vista, this updated home is clean and ready for you to move in. As you enter the front door hardwood floors usher you into the bright living and dining spaces. All of the windows throughout the home allow the natural light to penetrate the living areas, which gives the home a nice & airy open feeling. The backyard is the perfect extension to the home & serves as an open living area that is ideal for summertime barbecues.