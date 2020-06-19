All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1311 Venice Boulevard - 13
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1311 Venice Boulevard - 13

1311 Venice Boulevard · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1311 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
PETS WELCOME! PARKING AVAILABLE!
Newly remodeled unit!
Incredible Venice location! Close to the beach!

Pool in building! Private patio in unit!

New wood-look floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, double sink in bathroom, lots of natural light!

Laundry Room On-site!
Online rent pay available!
Utilities included w/rent: Water, trash

Lease terms: 12 months

Note: All pictures are for marketing purposes. Each unit may be different

Contact us today for more info and to schedule a tour!
Great property in Venice Beach! Nearby to shops, restaurants, Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey, Venice Canals and more!

Intercom access building

Pool and Laundry Room on-site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have any available units?
1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have?
Some of 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 does offer parking.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 has a pool.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
