131 North WETHERLY Drive
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

131 North WETHERLY Drive

131 North Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 North Wetherly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Come home to this bright and open condo in the heart of beloved Beverly Center with expansive rooftop deck for endless entertaining. Move-in today and relish your premier location, only moments from the hottest dining, shopping and entertainment Beverly & 3rd have to offer. Enter to a spacious living with soaring ceilings, sophisticated plantation shutters and sleek wood floors. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Unwind in the master with a warm fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and bath w/soaker tub, glass shower and dual vanities. Additional features include well-appointed guest bedroom with en suite bath, large closets, built-ins, loft, ample living space and garage parking. A true Beverly Center gem, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have any available units?
131 North WETHERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have?
Some of 131 North WETHERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 North WETHERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 North WETHERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 North WETHERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 North WETHERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 North WETHERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 North WETHERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 131 North WETHERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 North WETHERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 North WETHERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 North WETHERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.

