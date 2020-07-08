131 North WETHERLY Drive

Amenities
Come home to this bright and open condo in the heart of beloved Beverly Center with expansive rooftop deck for endless entertaining. Move-in today and relish your premier location, only moments from the hottest dining, shopping and entertainment Beverly & 3rd have to offer. Enter to a spacious living with soaring ceilings, sophisticated plantation shutters and sleek wood floors. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Unwind in the master with a warm fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and bath w/soaker tub, glass shower and dual vanities. Additional features include well-appointed guest bedroom with en suite bath, large closets, built-ins, loft, ample living space and garage parking. A true Beverly Center gem, this won't last long.