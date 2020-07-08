131 North WETHERLY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage sauna

Come home to this bright and open condo in the heart of beloved Beverly Center with expansive rooftop deck for endless entertaining. Move-in today and relish your premier location, only moments from the hottest dining, shopping and entertainment Beverly & 3rd have to offer. Enter to a spacious living with soaring ceilings, sophisticated plantation shutters and sleek wood floors. The gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Unwind in the master with a warm fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and bath w/soaker tub, glass shower and dual vanities. Additional features include well-appointed guest bedroom with en suite bath, large closets, built-ins, loft, ample living space and garage parking. A true Beverly Center gem, this won't last long.