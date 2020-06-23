13006 Appleton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Dont miss the opportunity to enjoy this one-of-a-kind modern-styled, single-family custom home located 2 miles from the beach and walking distance to Venices world-renowned shopping and eating areas.



Mar Vista's quiet family-friendly neighborhood has tree-lined streets, plenty of parking and is a scooter ride away from Playa Vista!



This 3,186-square foot, unfurnished home has 5 comfy bedrooms and 3.5 tidy bathrooms featuring natural stone showers. The spacious interior features bamboo hardwood floors, loft-style ceilings and a toasty fireplace in the living room. This chefs kitchen along with the open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family dining. Theres a gorgeous quartz countertop, plenty of storage and stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). The upstairs in-unit front loading washer and dryer make laundry an enjoyable chore.



Central A/C and heating units on each floor ensure the perfect temperature but are not required since the ocean breeze naturally cools down the home through the many windows, as well as, the two balconies and decks. The backyard is a secluded oasis with 50-foot-tall bamboo which ensures privacy.



There is also an outdoor play area for young children. The landscaping is covered by the owner.



There is a detached 1.5 garage that will house a car and a motorcycle/scooter or can be used strictly for storage.



Smoking is prohibited on the premises.



The tenants responsible utilities: water, power, trash/sewage, gas, cable, and internet.



Cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.



Nearby parks: Penmar Recreation Center, Clover Park, and Marine Park.



Nearby Schools:

Venice Senior High School - 0.66 miles, 7/10

Mar Vista Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 9/10

Broadway Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 8/10

Beethoven Street Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile

44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.6 mile

14 Bundy Dr & Cent



