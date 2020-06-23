All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

13006 Appleton Way

13006 Appleton Way · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Appleton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Dont miss the opportunity to enjoy this one-of-a-kind modern-styled, single-family custom home located 2 miles from the beach and walking distance to Venices world-renowned shopping and eating areas.

Mar Vista's quiet family-friendly neighborhood has tree-lined streets, plenty of parking and is a scooter ride away from Playa Vista!

This 3,186-square foot, unfurnished home has 5 comfy bedrooms and 3.5 tidy bathrooms featuring natural stone showers. The spacious interior features bamboo hardwood floors, loft-style ceilings and a toasty fireplace in the living room. This chefs kitchen along with the open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family dining. Theres a gorgeous quartz countertop, plenty of storage and stainless-steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal). The upstairs in-unit front loading washer and dryer make laundry an enjoyable chore.

Central A/C and heating units on each floor ensure the perfect temperature but are not required since the ocean breeze naturally cools down the home through the many windows, as well as, the two balconies and decks. The backyard is a secluded oasis with 50-foot-tall bamboo which ensures privacy.

There is also an outdoor play area for young children. The landscaping is covered by the owner.

There is a detached 1.5 garage that will house a car and a motorcycle/scooter or can be used strictly for storage.

Smoking is prohibited on the premises.

The tenants responsible utilities: water, power, trash/sewage, gas, cable, and internet.

Cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

Nearby parks: Penmar Recreation Center, Clover Park, and Marine Park.

Nearby Schools:
Venice Senior High School - 0.66 miles, 7/10
Mar Vista Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 9/10
Broadway Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 8/10
Beethoven Street Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile
44 17th St Sta - SMC Bundy Campus - 0.6 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Cent

(RLNE5056899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

