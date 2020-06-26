All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12963 RUNWAY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12963 RUNWAY Road
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

12963 RUNWAY Road

12963 West Runway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12963 West Runway Road, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
**Available early August**This gorgeous single level 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit in the desirable Catalina is conveniently located near Concert Park. You will be delighted by the home's open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout the living areas that is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & custom cabinetry. The living room features high ceilings, cozy fireplace, and sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony. Master suite offers an en-suite spa-like bathroom with separate shower/tub and large dual-vanity. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces & an extra storage locker. Embrace the comforts of a traditional home & all of the amenities that Playa Vista has to offer including: 19 parks, Center Pointe Club & The Resort recreation & activity centers (with Olympic, adult & kid's pools, spas & 2 fitness centers), business center, event spaces & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have any available units?
12963 RUNWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12963 RUNWAY Road have?
Some of 12963 RUNWAY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12963 RUNWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
12963 RUNWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12963 RUNWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 12963 RUNWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road offers parking.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road has a pool.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 12963 RUNWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College