12963 RUNWAY Road

**Available early August**This gorgeous single level 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit in the desirable Catalina is conveniently located near Concert Park. You will be delighted by the home's open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout the living areas that is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & custom cabinetry. The living room features high ceilings, cozy fireplace, and sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony. Master suite offers an en-suite spa-like bathroom with separate shower/tub and large dual-vanity. Unit also includes 2 parking spaces & an extra storage locker. Embrace the comforts of a traditional home & all of the amenities that Playa Vista has to offer including: 19 parks, Center Pointe Club & The Resort recreation & activity centers (with Olympic, adult & kid's pools, spas & 2 fitness centers), business center, event spaces & more!