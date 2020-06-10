12951 Chandler Blvd

12951 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401 Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
SPACIOUS HOME IN HEART OF SHERMAN OAKS - Property Id: 184408
PRIME LOCATION IN SHERMAN OAKS NEAR VALLEY COLLEGE SPACIOUS FULLY RENOVATED HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS (1752 SQFT) PLUS HUGE GUESTHOUSE WITH BATHROOM (400 SQFT) which is the 4th Bedroom LOT SIZE 11423 SQFT GRANITE COUNTER TOPS STAINLESS APPLIANCES WOOD & TILE FLOORING CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE LOTS OF CLOSETS & STORAGE BEAUTIFUL BIG BACKYARD WASHER DRYER INCLUDED BARBECUE AND PATIO AREA GATED PARKING ROOM FOR 5 CARS
PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184408 Property Id 184408
(RLNE5577611)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
