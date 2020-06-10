All apartments in Los Angeles
12951 Chandler Blvd
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

12951 Chandler Blvd

12951 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12951 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
SPACIOUS HOME IN HEART OF SHERMAN OAKS - Property Id: 184408

PRIME LOCATION IN SHERMAN OAKS NEAR VALLEY COLLEGE
SPACIOUS FULLY RENOVATED HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS (1752 SQFT) PLUS HUGE GUESTHOUSE WITH BATHROOM (400 SQFT) which is the 4th Bedroom
LOT SIZE 11423 SQFT
GRANITE COUNTER TOPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
WOOD & TILE FLOORING
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
FIREPLACE
LOTS OF CLOSETS & STORAGE
BEAUTIFUL BIG BACKYARD
WASHER DRYER INCLUDED
BARBECUE AND PATIO AREA
GATED PARKING ROOM FOR 5 CARS

PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184408
Property Id 184408

(RLNE5577611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12951 Chandler Blvd have any available units?
12951 Chandler Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12951 Chandler Blvd have?
Some of 12951 Chandler Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12951 Chandler Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12951 Chandler Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12951 Chandler Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12951 Chandler Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12951 Chandler Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12951 Chandler Blvd offers parking.
Does 12951 Chandler Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12951 Chandler Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12951 Chandler Blvd have a pool?
No, 12951 Chandler Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12951 Chandler Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12951 Chandler Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12951 Chandler Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12951 Chandler Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

