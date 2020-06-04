12949 DICKENS Street

Amenities

Awesome remodel just completed and available immediately for rent - Fully furnished 4 bed 3 baths, living room formal dining, eat in kitchen and huge 40x20 ft heated pool. Cooks kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry & is fully equipped with many items from pots and pans to cutlery & tasteful serving dishes.Master suite has pitched ceilings, ceiling fan & large glass shower enclosure. Master suite, kitchen & 4th bedroom all open through french doors to the wood deck overlooking the pool. BBQ & patio furniture included & fake grass for low water bills. Separate 2 car garage & also parking on a separate driveway for 4 cars, and plenty street parking. If tenant requires unfurnished house then the rent & garage use will need to be negotiated. Light and bright contemporary home on a corner lot, south of Ventura Blvd, in Prime Studio City, half a block to shopping and dining and just west of Coldwater Canyon for easy access to the Westside