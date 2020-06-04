All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12949 DICKENS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12949 DICKENS Street
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

12949 DICKENS Street

12949 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12949 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome remodel just completed and available immediately for rent - Fully furnished 4 bed 3 baths, living room formal dining, eat in kitchen and huge 40x20 ft heated pool. Cooks kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry & is fully equipped with many items from pots and pans to cutlery & tasteful serving dishes.Master suite has pitched ceilings, ceiling fan & large glass shower enclosure. Master suite, kitchen & 4th bedroom all open through french doors to the wood deck overlooking the pool. BBQ & patio furniture included & fake grass for low water bills. Separate 2 car garage & also parking on a separate driveway for 4 cars, and plenty street parking. If tenant requires unfurnished house then the rent & garage use will need to be negotiated. Light and bright contemporary home on a corner lot, south of Ventura Blvd, in Prime Studio City, half a block to shopping and dining and just west of Coldwater Canyon for easy access to the Westside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12949 DICKENS Street have any available units?
12949 DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12949 DICKENS Street have?
Some of 12949 DICKENS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12949 DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
12949 DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12949 DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 12949 DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12949 DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 12949 DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 12949 DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12949 DICKENS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12949 DICKENS Street have a pool?
Yes, 12949 DICKENS Street has a pool.
Does 12949 DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 12949 DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12949 DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12949 DICKENS Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College