Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12931 Oxnard St
12931 Oxnard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12931 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 1BR in Beautiful Van Nuys! Call us now! - Property Id: 144065
All units are similar. Photos may not be of actual unit.
Call Harold Today! 310 850-4600.
Hardwood floors/carpet
Pool
Quiet building
Gated entry and parking
Laundry facilities
NO DOGS
NO SECTION 8
One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144065p
Property Id 144065
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5184665)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12931 Oxnard St have any available units?
12931 Oxnard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12931 Oxnard St have?
Some of 12931 Oxnard St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12931 Oxnard St currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Oxnard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Oxnard St pet-friendly?
No, 12931 Oxnard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12931 Oxnard St offer parking?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St offers parking.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 Oxnard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have a pool?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St has a pool.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have accessible units?
No, 12931 Oxnard St does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Oxnard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12931 Oxnard St has units with dishwashers.
