Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

12931 Oxnard St

12931 W Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

12931 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Call Harold Today! 310 850-4600

Two one-bedrooms available! Hurry before they are gone!

WHAT YOU NEED TO APPLY

Please complete attached application
$35.00 check, per applicant, made payable to Oxnard Apartments
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/paystubs
Copy of ID

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Residents of Valley Glen, an unincorporated neighborhood of Los Angeles in the southeastern San Fernando Valley, enjoy lower rent than many of the surrounding communities while still having access to all the amenities and easy transportation the Valley offers. Valley Glen features streets filled with mid-century homes with well-kept lawns and large apartment complexes surrounded by tall trees. The Tujunga Wash Greenway gives locals a welcoming place to walk their dogs and to marvel at the renowned half-mile mural depicting the history of California.

Valley Glen is home to Los Angeles Valley College, a junior college, as well as to Grant High School, which features a specialized film program and a highly-ranked academic decathlon team. Small shopping centers in the neighborhood meet basic needs, with higher-end shopping available in neighboring Sherman Oaks and quirky theatrical offerings just next door in the NoHo Arts District.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4317475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

