1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Contact listing agents Dave and Jeff Kaptain at 310-415-4656 or info@kaptainkaptain.com for more information about this property! Beautifully updated 2+1 in a convenient and central Mid-Wilshire location! This property is the North-facing unit in a charming side-by-side duplex, and features glossy hardwood floors and light and bright living space throughout. The living room boasts barrel ceilings, wall sconces, and lots of windows for abundant natural light. Newly remodeled, the spacious and open kitchen features new appliances, counters, sink, cabinets, and hookups for a washer and dryer. Both bedrooms reside down the hallway at the rear of the unit, and a full bath completes the living space. Other features include central AC and heat with Nest thermostat, new plumbing, newer dual pane windows, and more. Located short a short distance from rail and freeway access, museums, fabulous restaurants, downtown LA, The Grove, and Culver City!