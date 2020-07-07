All apartments in Los Angeles
1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:07 AM

1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue

1293 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1293 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Contact listing agents Dave and Jeff Kaptain at 310-415-4656 or info@kaptainkaptain.com for more information about this property! Beautifully updated 2+1 in a convenient and central Mid-Wilshire location! This property is the North-facing unit in a charming side-by-side duplex, and features glossy hardwood floors and light and bright living space throughout. The living room boasts barrel ceilings, wall sconces, and lots of windows for abundant natural light. Newly remodeled, the spacious and open kitchen features new appliances, counters, sink, cabinets, and hookups for a washer and dryer. Both bedrooms reside down the hallway at the rear of the unit, and a full bath completes the living space. Other features include central AC and heat with Nest thermostat, new plumbing, newer dual pane windows, and more. Located short a short distance from rail and freeway access, museums, fabulous restaurants, downtown LA, The Grove, and Culver City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1293 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

