All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12921 Louvre St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12921 Louvre St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

12921 Louvre St

12921 Louvre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12921 Louvre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 06/01/19 Remodeled California mid-century 3 bed, 2 bath, - Property Id: 123645

Classic California mid-century, single-story, 3 bed, 2 bath. on a sizable, nearly 6000 sq ft lot. Formal entry flows into the spacious living room qith all new recessed lighting
all new floors with crown molding. All new master bath room and 2nd bath room. New roof ,new queen Anne style dual pane windows, dual pane slider, attic insulation, new high efficiently central AC & and heater new air ducts. Master bedroom with private bath. Mirrored closets. Kitchen opens to the dining room with ceiling fan and recessed lighting and dual pane slider opening to covered patio. Kitchen with new epoxy counter tops and new drinking water filtration system and new dishwasher. Entire house water softener system paid for, Private back yard has covered patio, built in BBQ area, and storage shed. Conveniently located near both 118 and 210 freeways, shops., restaurants, and recreation areas. NO GARRAGE ACCESS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123645
Property Id 123645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4903851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Louvre St have any available units?
12921 Louvre St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12921 Louvre St have?
Some of 12921 Louvre St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Louvre St currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Louvre St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Louvre St pet-friendly?
No, 12921 Louvre St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12921 Louvre St offer parking?
No, 12921 Louvre St does not offer parking.
Does 12921 Louvre St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12921 Louvre St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Louvre St have a pool?
No, 12921 Louvre St does not have a pool.
Does 12921 Louvre St have accessible units?
No, 12921 Louvre St does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Louvre St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12921 Louvre St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College