12921 Louvre St

Available 06/01/19 Remodeled California mid-century 3 bed, 2 bath, - Property Id: 123645



Classic California mid-century, single-story, 3 bed, 2 bath. on a sizable, nearly 6000 sq ft lot. Formal entry flows into the spacious living room qith all new recessed lighting

all new floors with crown molding. All new master bath room and 2nd bath room. New roof ,new queen Anne style dual pane windows, dual pane slider, attic insulation, new high efficiently central AC & and heater new air ducts. Master bedroom with private bath. Mirrored closets. Kitchen opens to the dining room with ceiling fan and recessed lighting and dual pane slider opening to covered patio. Kitchen with new epoxy counter tops and new drinking water filtration system and new dishwasher. Entire house water softener system paid for, Private back yard has covered patio, built in BBQ area, and storage shed. Conveniently located near both 118 and 210 freeways, shops., restaurants, and recreation areas. NO GARRAGE ACCESS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123645

No Pets Allowed



