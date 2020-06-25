12915 Barto Drive

Amenities

This beautiful, single story home is available now! Move in Ready! This home is nestled in a quite community, right near the Van Gogh elementary school and the Bee Canyon Park(Walking Distance!) Located North of Rinadli, in the hills, on a tree lined street. Incredible master bedroom with huge, walk in closet. Kitchen comes with a newer Stove, plenty of counter space, plus a huge walk in pantry closet. Great layout with a true formal dining room, separate family room, and entertainers living room! Contact Daniel Weber for more information Daniel@myvalleyhomes.com/ (661)305-3017