All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12915 Barto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12915 Barto Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

12915 Barto Drive

12915 Barto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12915 Barto Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful, single story home is available now! Move in Ready! This home is nestled in a quite community, right near the Van Gogh elementary school and the Bee Canyon Park(Walking Distance!) Located North of Rinadli, in the hills, on a tree lined street. Incredible master bedroom with huge, walk in closet. Kitchen comes with a newer Stove, plenty of counter space, plus a huge walk in pantry closet. Great layout with a true formal dining room, separate family room, and entertainers living room! Contact Daniel Weber for more information Daniel@myvalleyhomes.com/ (661)305-3017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Barto Drive have any available units?
12915 Barto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12915 Barto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Barto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Barto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12915 Barto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12915 Barto Drive offer parking?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12915 Barto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Barto Drive have a pool?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12915 Barto Drive have accessible units?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Barto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 Barto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 Barto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College