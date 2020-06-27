All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

12914 Short Ave

12914 Short Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12914 Short Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Remodeled from top to bottom house walking distance to Short Ave. Elementary! - Move in special available, please call for details. Gorgeous brand new everything home in the Mar Vista/Marina Del Rey area. Walking distance to Short Avenue Elementary, Culver West Alexander Park, AMC Marina Marketplace, and much more.

House has been completely remodeled throughout with recessed lighting and beautiful new engineered hardwood floors. Bright galley style kitchen comes with all new cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances. House has a fenced-in back patio, detached two car garage with automatic door, and a fenced-in landscaped grassy front yard. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.

Current pictures show the house while being remodeled before appliances are installed.
Showing by appointment only.

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.

(RLNE5083216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 Short Ave have any available units?
12914 Short Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12914 Short Ave have?
Some of 12914 Short Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 12914 Short Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12914 Short Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 Short Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12914 Short Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12914 Short Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12914 Short Ave offers parking.
Does 12914 Short Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12914 Short Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 Short Ave have a pool?
No, 12914 Short Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12914 Short Ave have accessible units?
No, 12914 Short Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 Short Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12914 Short Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
