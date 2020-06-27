12914 Short Ave

Amenities

Remodeled from top to bottom house walking distance to Short Ave. Elementary! - Move in special available, please call for details. Gorgeous brand new everything home in the Mar Vista/Marina Del Rey area. Walking distance to Short Avenue Elementary, Culver West Alexander Park, AMC Marina Marketplace, and much more.



House has been completely remodeled throughout with recessed lighting and beautiful new engineered hardwood floors. Bright galley style kitchen comes with all new cabinetry, quartz counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances. House has a fenced-in back patio, detached two car garage with automatic door, and a fenced-in landscaped grassy front yard. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



Current pictures show the house while being remodeled before appliances are installed.

Showing by appointment only.



