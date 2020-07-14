All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12851 PANAMA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12851 PANAMA Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

12851 PANAMA Street

12851 Panama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12851 Panama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available as of August 1st. Designer furnished Single Family House with a very large backyard. This airy and bright house offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of windows all around. Stainless-steal appliances, coffee maker and toaster in the kitchen. Barbecue set, large fire pit table with 6 chairs in the back yard and game room in the garage (1 car garage). WiFi ready with 3 TVs. Three beach bicycles with Helmets and locks. Laundry is located in the garage as well. Furnished Home sleeps 6 people (1st and 2nd bedrooms have queen size beds, living room has a queen size sofa bed, a chaise lounge that folds out. Pets friendly house are small or large pets are welcomed. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12851 PANAMA Street have any available units?
12851 PANAMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12851 PANAMA Street have?
Some of 12851 PANAMA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12851 PANAMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12851 PANAMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12851 PANAMA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12851 PANAMA Street is pet friendly.
Does 12851 PANAMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12851 PANAMA Street offers parking.
Does 12851 PANAMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12851 PANAMA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12851 PANAMA Street have a pool?
No, 12851 PANAMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12851 PANAMA Street have accessible units?
No, 12851 PANAMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12851 PANAMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12851 PANAMA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College