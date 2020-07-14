12851 PANAMA Street

Amenities
Available as of August 1st. Designer furnished Single Family House with a very large backyard. This airy and bright house offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of windows all around. Stainless-steal appliances, coffee maker and toaster in the kitchen. Barbecue set, large fire pit table with 6 chairs in the back yard and game room in the garage (1 car garage). WiFi ready with 3 TVs. Three beach bicycles with Helmets and locks. Laundry is located in the garage as well. Furnished Home sleeps 6 people (1st and 2nd bedrooms have queen size beds, living room has a queen size sofa bed, a chaise lounge that folds out. Pets friendly house are small or large pets are welcomed. Easy to show.