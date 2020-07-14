12851 PANAMA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available as of August 1st. Designer furnished Single Family House with a very large backyard. This airy and bright house offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of windows all around. Stainless-steal appliances, coffee maker and toaster in the kitchen. Barbecue set, large fire pit table with 6 chairs in the back yard and game room in the garage (1 car garage). WiFi ready with 3 TVs. Three beach bicycles with Helmets and locks. Laundry is located in the garage as well. Furnished Home sleeps 6 people (1st and 2nd bedrooms have queen size beds, living room has a queen size sofa bed, a chaise lounge that folds out. Pets friendly house are small or large pets are welcomed. Easy to show.