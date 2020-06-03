All apartments in Los Angeles
12834 ST COLLINS

12834 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

12834 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A charming traditional home with all of the modern upgrades everyone wants! Located on a fantastic cul-de-sac in a highly desirable pocket of Valley Village, also referred to as Valley Glen. Brand new, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, quartz counter tops and an in kitchen eating area. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Living room and formal dining area lead out to the large backyard with fantastic entertaining space, especially with the sparkling swimming pool! Three nice size bedrooms, 2 completely updated bathrooms, a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. and an attached 2 car garage. A very special home, that is beautifully maintained. Definitely not your typical rental!! Landlord pays for pool and gardening maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12834 ST COLLINS have any available units?
12834 ST COLLINS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12834 ST COLLINS have?
Some of 12834 ST COLLINS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12834 ST COLLINS currently offering any rent specials?
12834 ST COLLINS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12834 ST COLLINS pet-friendly?
No, 12834 ST COLLINS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12834 ST COLLINS offer parking?
Yes, 12834 ST COLLINS offers parking.
Does 12834 ST COLLINS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12834 ST COLLINS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12834 ST COLLINS have a pool?
Yes, 12834 ST COLLINS has a pool.
Does 12834 ST COLLINS have accessible units?
No, 12834 ST COLLINS does not have accessible units.
Does 12834 ST COLLINS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12834 ST COLLINS has units with dishwashers.

