12834 ST COLLINS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A charming traditional home with all of the modern upgrades everyone wants! Located on a fantastic cul-de-sac in a highly desirable pocket of Valley Village, also referred to as Valley Glen. Brand new, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, quartz counter tops and an in kitchen eating area. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. Large Living room and formal dining area lead out to the large backyard with fantastic entertaining space, especially with the sparkling swimming pool! Three nice size bedrooms, 2 completely updated bathrooms, a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. and an attached 2 car garage. A very special home, that is beautifully maintained. Definitely not your typical rental!! Landlord pays for pool and gardening maintenance!