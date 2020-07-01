12823 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home In North Hollywood Newly Landscaped Yard - This 1950s single family house sits boldly in the middle of a neighborly cul-de-sac street! The large living room is filled with windows making it light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door that lead out to the large private newly landscaped back yard. The vibrant kitchen includes a fridge, classic Okeefe & Merritt stove, dishwasher and beautiful yellow subway tile. Directly next to the kitchen is a service porch with a side by side washer and dryer. All the bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. All the windows included custom blinds and there is brand new lighting throughout. The main bathroom includes a standalone shower and separate deep soak bathtub. In the hallway, there are addition built-ins and closets great for storage and linens. The entire house has been freshly painted and there are brand-new doorknobs on each door. Outside is a detached garage with an automatic door opener and plenty of drive-way parking. This home has easy access to the 405 and 101 freeways making your commute to surrounding cities convenient.



Terms: 1 year minimum lease, prefer 18 months. Security deposit is equal to one months rent on approved credit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



