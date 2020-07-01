All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12823 Martha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12823 Martha Street
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

12823 Martha Street

12823 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12823 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home In North Hollywood Newly Landscaped Yard - This 1950s single family house sits boldly in the middle of a neighborly cul-de-sac street! The large living room is filled with windows making it light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door that lead out to the large private newly landscaped back yard. The vibrant kitchen includes a fridge, classic Okeefe & Merritt stove, dishwasher and beautiful yellow subway tile. Directly next to the kitchen is a service porch with a side by side washer and dryer. All the bedrooms are nicely sized with ample closet space. All the windows included custom blinds and there is brand new lighting throughout. The main bathroom includes a standalone shower and separate deep soak bathtub. In the hallway, there are addition built-ins and closets great for storage and linens. The entire house has been freshly painted and there are brand-new doorknobs on each door. Outside is a detached garage with an automatic door opener and plenty of drive-way parking. This home has easy access to the 405 and 101 freeways making your commute to surrounding cities convenient.

Terms: 1 year minimum lease, prefer 18 months. Security deposit is equal to one months rent on approved credit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Martha Street have any available units?
12823 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12823 Martha Street have?
Some of 12823 Martha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 12823 Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12823 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 12823 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12823 Martha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 12823 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 12823 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12823 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College