Have a great stay in this modern four bedroom. Enjoy the quiet surroundings while also being close to many conveniences. Among other tech companies that call Silicon Beach their home, Yahoo! and YouTube are just down the street. The Runway Mall is within walking distance and offers many businesses including a Whole Foods Market, movie theater, and YogaWorks. You are also a short ride to LAX, Playa Del Rey Beach, and highway 405.