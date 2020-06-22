128 North SWALL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate top floor penthouse in a beautifully maintained contemporary Mediterranean style building with an abundance of light, and expansive views. The open floor plan features two bedroom suites, located at separate ends of each other for ultimate privacy, with a walk in closet in the master bedroom, separate shower and bathtub, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace in the living room, a powder room and coat closet by the front door, a full capacity washer and dryer, plenty of cabinets, storage closets, a large pool, spa, fitness room, and two side by side parking spaces. Excellent location, a few blocks from the Four Seasons Hotel, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cedar Sinai Hospital and adjacent to some of the best shopping, and restaurant streets in Los Angeles, Robertson and Beverly Blvd. Easy to show, same day showings possible. Read private remarks.