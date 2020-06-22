All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 North SWALL Drive

128 North Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 North Swall Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate top floor penthouse in a beautifully maintained contemporary Mediterranean style building with an abundance of light, and expansive views. The open floor plan features two bedroom suites, located at separate ends of each other for ultimate privacy, with a walk in closet in the master bedroom, separate shower and bathtub, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace in the living room, a powder room and coat closet by the front door, a full capacity washer and dryer, plenty of cabinets, storage closets, a large pool, spa, fitness room, and two side by side parking spaces. Excellent location, a few blocks from the Four Seasons Hotel, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Cedar Sinai Hospital and adjacent to some of the best shopping, and restaurant streets in Los Angeles, Robertson and Beverly Blvd. Easy to show, same day showings possible. Read private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 North SWALL Drive have any available units?
128 North SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 North SWALL Drive have?
Some of 128 North SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 North SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 North SWALL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 North SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 North SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive does offer parking.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive has a pool.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 North SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 North SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 North SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
