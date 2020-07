Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Totally newly remodeled 4 bedroom and 2 bath house

New Granite counter top in the kitchen ,new bathroom and new vanity ,tile floors and laminate wooden floor in the bedrooms

New windows and doors, new ceiling fan in every bedroom, laundry hook up in the garage with sink

1 car garage and 2 car parking space, central A/C and heating. near school, shopping and Recreation center.