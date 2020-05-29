12783 Woodcock Avenue

Amenities

Brand new construction! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a private yard!** Home features include hardwood floors, central air and heat, washer/dryer hook-ups, professional landscaping, and more. Home is located on a sweet street filled with single family homes, friendly neighbors, and only 2 blocks from Dyer Street Elementary School, 3 blocks from the Sylmar Public Library, close to restaurants and shopping (CVS, grocery store, Walgreens, and more), 1 mile to the Metrolink Sylmar/San Fernando Station, and close to the 210 fwy, the 5 fwy, and the 118 fwy. Owners will consider pets with pet deposit. ** Note: This is a back house and fencing to separate yards will be installed by April 1, 2019.