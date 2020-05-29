All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12783 Woodcock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12783 Woodcock Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12783 Woodcock Avenue

12783 Woodcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12783 Woodcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new construction! Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a private yard!** Home features include hardwood floors, central air and heat, washer/dryer hook-ups, professional landscaping, and more. Home is located on a sweet street filled with single family homes, friendly neighbors, and only 2 blocks from Dyer Street Elementary School, 3 blocks from the Sylmar Public Library, close to restaurants and shopping (CVS, grocery store, Walgreens, and more), 1 mile to the Metrolink Sylmar/San Fernando Station, and close to the 210 fwy, the 5 fwy, and the 118 fwy. Owners will consider pets with pet deposit. ** Note: This is a back house and fencing to separate yards will be installed by April 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have any available units?
12783 Woodcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have?
Some of 12783 Woodcock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12783 Woodcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12783 Woodcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12783 Woodcock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12783 Woodcock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12783 Woodcock Avenue offers parking.
Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12783 Woodcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 12783 Woodcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12783 Woodcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12783 Woodcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12783 Woodcock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College