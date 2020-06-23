12773 Brooklake Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Mar Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
A rare opportunity to live on one of the most exclusive streets in Mar Vista, this wonderful property is located a stones throw from Whole Foods, Penmar Park, Venice and Playa Vista. Available now for a 6 month lease only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
