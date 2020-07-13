Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bike storage internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr laundry concierge e-payments game room key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

The Flat offers contemporary, newly renovated, studio apartments, with the amenities you deserve, in a premier downtown Los Angeles, CA location. This pet friendly community features a heated swimming pool with a sundeck, a newly renovated fitness center and resident lounge with a pool table, and a business center. Laundry facilities are provided on each floor, controlled access, covered parking and package receiving are additional amenities our residents enjoy.On-site professional management and maintenance are available to assist with your requests, making life more enjoyable. The Flat is located near the Financial District of downtown Los Angeles, just one block from the I-110 freeway and with convenient access to the 101 and 5 freeways. The community is just half-mile or a short five-minute walk from L.A. Live, Staples Center, and the Convention Center where you can experience restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment.