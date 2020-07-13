All apartments in Los Angeles
The Flat

Open Now until 6pm
750 Garland Ave · (213) 238-5019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering virtual tours and up to 2 MONTHS FREE on select units! See Leasing Specialist for details.*
Location

750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 530 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Flat.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr laundry
concierge
e-payments
game room
key fob access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
The Flat offers contemporary, newly renovated, studio apartments, with the amenities you deserve, in a premier downtown Los Angeles, CA location. This pet friendly community features a heated swimming pool with a sundeck, a newly renovated fitness center and resident lounge with a pool table, and a business center. Laundry facilities are provided on each floor, controlled access, covered parking and package receiving are additional amenities our residents enjoy.On-site professional management and maintenance are available to assist with your requests, making life more enjoyable. The Flat is located near the Financial District of downtown Los Angeles, just one block from the I-110 freeway and with convenient access to the 101 and 5 freeways. The community is just half-mile or a short five-minute walk from L.A. Live, Staples Center, and the Convention Center where you can experience restaurants, bars, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Internet
Application Fee: $41
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $60
restrictions: Varies
Parking Details: Parking is $50 for unreserved and $100 for reserved. Covered lot.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Flat have any available units?
The Flat has 14 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Flat have?
Some of The Flat's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Flat currently offering any rent specials?
The Flat is offering the following rent specials: Now offering virtual tours and up to 2 MONTHS FREE on select units! See Leasing Specialist for details.*
Is The Flat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Flat is pet friendly.
Does The Flat offer parking?
Yes, The Flat offers parking.
Does The Flat have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Flat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Flat have a pool?
Yes, The Flat has a pool.
Does The Flat have accessible units?
Yes, The Flat has accessible units.
Does The Flat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Flat has units with dishwashers.
