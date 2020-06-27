All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

12761 Pacific Ave

12761 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12761 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Will NOT LAST! 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 148675

MOVE IN SPECIAL: FREE application and 50" TV if approved and move in by 11/01!

OPEN HOUSE:
Wed 10/30 4pm-5pm
Th 10/31 4pm-6pm

If you are looking for the perfect location, high end features without the price tag then look no further! This charming 2 bedroom apartment is nestled in the heart of West Los Angeles and will have upgrades galore!

After a long day, unwind by taking a stroll in your quaint Mar Vista neighborhood to have dinner or just enjoy the beauty of your surroundings! On the weekend, jump in the car and in 9 minutes you are at Venice Beach! The options are endless with 405 within minutes.

Community Amenities:
-Laundry Room
-Pet Friendly (deposit/restrictions)

Apartment Amenities:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Garbage Disposal
-Tandem Parking (2)
-Utilities NOT included

Don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!

Email: leasing@qgre.com
Call: (818) 789-5550
Text: (818) 233-8298
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148675p
Property Id 148675

(RLNE5102827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12761 Pacific Ave have any available units?
12761 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12761 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 12761 Pacific Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12761 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12761 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12761 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12761 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12761 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12761 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 12761 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12761 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12761 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 12761 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12761 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 12761 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12761 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12761 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
