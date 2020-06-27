12761 Pacific Ave

Amenities

Will NOT LAST! 2 Bedroom! - Property Id: 148675



MOVE IN SPECIAL: FREE application and 50" TV if approved and move in by 11/01!



OPEN HOUSE:

Wed 10/30 4pm-5pm

Th 10/31 4pm-6pm



If you are looking for the perfect location, high end features without the price tag then look no further! This charming 2 bedroom apartment is nestled in the heart of West Los Angeles and will have upgrades galore!



After a long day, unwind by taking a stroll in your quaint Mar Vista neighborhood to have dinner or just enjoy the beauty of your surroundings! On the weekend, jump in the car and in 9 minutes you are at Venice Beach! The options are endless with 405 within minutes.



Community Amenities:

-Laundry Room

-Pet Friendly (deposit/restrictions)



Apartment Amenities:

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Garbage Disposal

-Tandem Parking (2)

-Utilities NOT included



Don't miss this opportunity to make it your home! Please contact us at your convenience for application details!



Email: leasing@qgre.com

Call: (818) 789-5550

Text: (818) 233-8298

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148675p

