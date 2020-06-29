12760 MILLENNIUM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room yoga

Enjoy this beautiful modern style 1 bedroom/1 bath luxury apartment on the top floor. Unique open floor concept with great views, recessed lighting, Grohe fixtures, quartz, walk-in closets, AC, and washer and dryer in the unit! Enjoy five-star amenities including saltwater heated swimming pools, spa, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, clubhouse, Tiki lounge, business center, game room, sundecks & community BBQ's. Close proximity to parks, Whole Foods, new shopping center, dining and the new Cinemark theaters. Located in the heart of Playa Vista, Runway Apartment Homes has a beautiful collection of 420 luxury residential units. RUNWAY is the epicenter of luxury in Playa Vista. Adjacent to the Ballona Wetlands and located minutes from the beach. This is the new vision of urban lifestyle living in Los Angeles' Westside. Application process and approval to be done by property management company.