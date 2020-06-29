All apartments in Los Angeles
12760 MILLENNIUM Drive
12760 MILLENNIUM Drive

12760 West Millennium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12760 West Millennium Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
yoga
Enjoy this beautiful modern style 1 bedroom/1 bath luxury apartment on the top floor. Unique open floor concept with great views, recessed lighting, Grohe fixtures, quartz, walk-in closets, AC, and washer and dryer in the unit! Enjoy five-star amenities including saltwater heated swimming pools, spa, state of the art fitness center, yoga room, clubhouse, Tiki lounge, business center, game room, sundecks & community BBQ's. Close proximity to parks, Whole Foods, new shopping center, dining and the new Cinemark theaters. Located in the heart of Playa Vista, Runway Apartment Homes has a beautiful collection of 420 luxury residential units. RUNWAY is the epicenter of luxury in Playa Vista. Adjacent to the Ballona Wetlands and located minutes from the beach. This is the new vision of urban lifestyle living in Los Angeles' Westside. Application process and approval to be done by property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have any available units?
12760 MILLENNIUM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have?
Some of 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12760 MILLENNIUM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive offer parking?
No, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive has a pool.
Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have accessible units?
No, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12760 MILLENNIUM Drive has units with dishwashers.
