Last updated November 13 2019 at 9:44 AM

12760 Millennium Dr

12760 W Millennium · No Longer Available
Location

12760 W Millennium, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,850* / mo
6 to 12 month lease:$4,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,430* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,750/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Playa Vista apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this airy Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, spacious living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX212)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished property is located in Playa Vista, a newly built neighborhood on the westside of Los Angeles. The neighborhood offers office space to some of the biggest companies, namely Facebook and Microsoft and attracts a mix of easy going professionals who seek to experience the Silicon Valley way of living. Nowadays, an increasing number of locals, looking for an urban lifestyle, decide to relocate to Playa Vista and enjoy the shopping and dining. Runaway is the newest shopping area including a food market, movie theater and numerous retail outlets, an ideal destination for the weekends. With Playa Vistas Daily Shuttle you can also get easily around the community.

A Few Things To Note

Photos are from a similar property.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12760 Millennium Dr have any available units?
12760 Millennium Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12760 Millennium Dr have?
Some of 12760 Millennium Dr's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12760 Millennium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12760 Millennium Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 Millennium Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12760 Millennium Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12760 Millennium Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12760 Millennium Dr offers parking.
Does 12760 Millennium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12760 Millennium Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 Millennium Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12760 Millennium Dr has a pool.
Does 12760 Millennium Dr have accessible units?
No, 12760 Millennium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 Millennium Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12760 Millennium Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
