All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12749 Fenton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12749 Fenton Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 8:43 AM

12749 Fenton Ave

12749 Fenton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12749 Fenton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom move in ready home is located in a quiet residential street with an amazing view of the Sylmar Mountains. The 1,534 square foot property sits on a spacious 8,056 square foot lot. Inside you will find a Remodeled Kitchen with tons of Granite Counter space and plenty of Kitchen Cabinets for storage as well as direct access to the 2 car garage. Two of the four bedrooms were extended by over 10 feet with permits. This home contains Central A/C and Heating, Bamboo Wood Floors, Solar Panels on lease, Dual Pane Windows, built in closet shelves, a reverse osmosis water filtration system, a large backyard with a fully functioning vegetable garden, a built in barbecue, an extended driveway which fits 4 cars and a storage shed. This home is perfectly situated close to a park, golf course, hiking trails, restaurants, freeways, gym, and Los Angeles Mission College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 Fenton Ave have any available units?
12749 Fenton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12749 Fenton Ave have?
Some of 12749 Fenton Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 Fenton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12749 Fenton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 Fenton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12749 Fenton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12749 Fenton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12749 Fenton Ave offers parking.
Does 12749 Fenton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 Fenton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 Fenton Ave have a pool?
No, 12749 Fenton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12749 Fenton Ave have accessible units?
No, 12749 Fenton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 Fenton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12749 Fenton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College