12749 Fenton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom move in ready home is located in a quiet residential street with an amazing view of the Sylmar Mountains. The 1,534 square foot property sits on a spacious 8,056 square foot lot. Inside you will find a Remodeled Kitchen with tons of Granite Counter space and plenty of Kitchen Cabinets for storage as well as direct access to the 2 car garage. Two of the four bedrooms were extended by over 10 feet with permits. This home contains Central A/C and Heating, Bamboo Wood Floors, Solar Panels on lease, Dual Pane Windows, built in closet shelves, a reverse osmosis water filtration system, a large backyard with a fully functioning vegetable garden, a built in barbecue, an extended driveway which fits 4 cars and a storage shed. This home is perfectly situated close to a park, golf course, hiking trails, restaurants, freeways, gym, and Los Angeles Mission College.