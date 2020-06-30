All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105

12721 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12721 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Moorpark Crown - Property Id: 173453

Spacious 1 bedroom with balcony
Wood or Gas burning brick Fireplace
All new stainless steel appliances
Tile kitchen and bath
Laminate flooring
2 Closets- 1 walk In
2 Parking Spaces Included - Tandem
Laundry room down the hall, same floor
Small well-maintained quiet building
All the same stuff about location that we use for the Imperial

Moorpark Crown Apartments
12721 Moorpark Street
Studio City, CA 91604

Marsha
(818) 760-2664
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173453
Property Id 173453

(RLNE5367609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have any available units?
12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have?
Some of 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 currently offering any rent specials?
12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 is pet friendly.
Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 offer parking?
Yes, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 offers parking.
Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have a pool?
No, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 does not have a pool.
Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have accessible units?
No, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College