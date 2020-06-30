12721 Moorpark Street Studio City, CA 91604 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Moorpark Crown



Spacious 1 bedroom with balcony

Wood or Gas burning brick Fireplace

All new stainless steel appliances

Tile kitchen and bath

Laminate flooring

2 Closets- 1 walk In

2 Parking Spaces Included - Tandem

Laundry room down the hall, same floor

Small well-maintained quiet building

Moorpark Crown Apartments

12721 Moorpark Street

Studio City, CA 91604



Marsha

(818) 760-2664

