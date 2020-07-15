All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

12720 Burbank Boulevard

12720 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12720 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful 1 Bed and 1 Bath condo is available for rent. It is located in the highly desirable Briarcrest community in the heart of Valley Village. The unit is conveniently located on the first floor, close to the elevator and parking and facing to the quite side. The unit comes with the appliances that are in a very good condition. This unit also offers central air and heating, walk in closet, and cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The laundry room is conveniently located in the community on the same floor. Unit comes with one designated parking space. Many great amenities are offered in the building such as pool, spa, gym and rec room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
12720 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 12720 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12720 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12720 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12720 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12720 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12720 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12720 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12720 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12720 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12720 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12720 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
