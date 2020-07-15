12720 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This beautiful 1 Bed and 1 Bath condo is available for rent. It is located in the highly desirable Briarcrest community in the heart of Valley Village. The unit is conveniently located on the first floor, close to the elevator and parking and facing to the quite side. The unit comes with the appliances that are in a very good condition. This unit also offers central air and heating, walk in closet, and cozy gas fireplace in the living room. The laundry room is conveniently located in the community on the same floor. Unit comes with one designated parking space. Many great amenities are offered in the building such as pool, spa, gym and rec room.