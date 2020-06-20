1272 W 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio. A large Living and formal dining room with a Fireplace and an open concept kitchen are just some of the amenities of this fabulous large home that sits on an over sized lot. There is a 2 car garage with a loft for extra storage as well as extra parking off the alley. This home is spacious and features a marble entry, crown moldings, travertine tile in two of the bathrooms, and views from some of the rooms. The show stopper is the panoramic view from the deck above the master bedroom. Close to the 110, 405 and just a couple miles from the Rancho Palos Verdes area and 2 blocks away from picturesque Averill Park . Call to set up your private showing today, available on 6/10. 562-433-4700 CaDRE# 01961007



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5806574)