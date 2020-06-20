All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1272 W 15th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1272 W 15th St

1272 West 15th Street · (562) 433-4700 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1272 W 15th St · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio. A large Living and formal dining room with a Fireplace and an open concept kitchen are just some of the amenities of this fabulous large home that sits on an over sized lot. There is a 2 car garage with a loft for extra storage as well as extra parking off the alley. This home is spacious and features a marble entry, crown moldings, travertine tile in two of the bathrooms, and views from some of the rooms. The show stopper is the panoramic view from the deck above the master bedroom. Close to the 110, 405 and just a couple miles from the Rancho Palos Verdes area and 2 blocks away from picturesque Averill Park . Call to set up your private showing today, available on 6/10. 562-433-4700 CaDRE# 01961007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5806574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 W 15th St have any available units?
1272 W 15th St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 W 15th St have?
Some of 1272 W 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1272 W 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 W 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1272 W 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1272 W 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1272 W 15th St does offer parking.
Does 1272 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 W 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 1272 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1272 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1272 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1272 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
