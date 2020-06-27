1272 LACHMAN Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location location! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3 bath mid century modern house - stunning ocean, mountains & city views in the charming, coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Tranquil, private & quiet setting, nature is at your back door. Enjoy fruit trees or bask in the sun away from the hustle & bustle but only minutes to Palisades "Village" (markets, cafes, restaurants, shopping, farmer's market) and parks, hiking trails, & beaches along with surrounding cities; Santa Monica, Venice, Malibu, etc. Relax on the patio while looking out over the ocean, Santa Monica mountains and city. Dine in or out under the stars & enjoy the sparkling city lights. Large, light filled master bedroom with tons of closet space opens to the grassy yard. Walking distance to local hiking trail head yet a quiet suburban neighborhood. Home is fully or partially furnished. Kitchen features 6 burner Viking cooktop & double Thermador oven. 2 car garage. Award winning Palisades Charter schools