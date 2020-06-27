All apartments in Los Angeles
1272 LACHMAN Lane
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

1272 LACHMAN Lane

1272 Lachman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3 bath mid century modern house - stunning ocean, mountains & city views in the charming, coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades. Tranquil, private & quiet setting, nature is at your back door. Enjoy fruit trees or bask in the sun away from the hustle & bustle but only minutes to Palisades "Village" (markets, cafes, restaurants, shopping, farmer's market) and parks, hiking trails, & beaches along with surrounding cities; Santa Monica, Venice, Malibu, etc. Relax on the patio while looking out over the ocean, Santa Monica mountains and city. Dine in or out under the stars & enjoy the sparkling city lights. Large, light filled master bedroom with tons of closet space opens to the grassy yard. Walking distance to local hiking trail head yet a quiet suburban neighborhood. Home is fully or partially furnished. Kitchen features 6 burner Viking cooktop & double Thermador oven. 2 car garage. Award winning Palisades Charter schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have any available units?
1272 LACHMAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have?
Some of 1272 LACHMAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 LACHMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1272 LACHMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 LACHMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1272 LACHMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1272 LACHMAN Lane offers parking.
Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 LACHMAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have a pool?
No, 1272 LACHMAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1272 LACHMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 LACHMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 LACHMAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
