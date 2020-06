Amenities

air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located on the 2nd floor in the rear of the property. Quiet location within the property yet freeway close near the Hollywood Freeway. The unit has central air and heat and includes a stove and oven. Newer carpet, fresh paint. Long term owners treat their tenants well. Available now for rental. This won't last long at this price. Secuirity deposit based on credit. No pets, please.