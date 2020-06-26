All apartments in Los Angeles
12713 Daryl Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

12713 Daryl Avenue

12713 Daryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Granada Hills
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12713 Daryl Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Pool home in one of the best neighborhoods and school district. You will immediately fall in love with the neighborhood. This house is situated in a nice quiet cul-de-sac. As you go in, long hallway leads you to living room that is perfect for entertaining and family room that is ideal for those cozy nights The chef in your house will love the spacious kitchen. The double doors lead to backyard that is ideal for those summer gatherings or for kids to run around. All bedrooms are large. Come see this today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have any available units?
12713 Daryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12713 Daryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Daryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Daryl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue offer parking?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12713 Daryl Avenue has a pool.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 Daryl Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 Daryl Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
