Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1271 Federal Avenue - 301
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1271 Federal Avenue - 301

1271 Federal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Federal Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This spectacular condominium in the top floor boasts a scale rarely matched! Absolutely gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, light and bright condo in the heart of West Los Angeles with the magnificent city, mountain, and sunset views in a SMALL quiet 6 unit building. Formal foyer leads to an enormous one level open floor plan, huge living room with a dining room and elegant top grade carpet flooring throughout, making it a really exceptional apartment that steps from elevator to door! Step into this gorgeous and meticulously cared for updated condo with high ceilings. The Kitchen has magnificent wooden cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and a just-outside-door trash chute. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet/storage space is more than perfect. Seamless glass shower and dual sinks make the master bath stands out. Cozy fireplace, spa like bath, in-unit laundry, covered garage with covered parking spaces are some of the many amenities. Centrally located Federal Ave APT 301 provides the best of the LA lifestyle and offers easy access to Brentwood Farmers Market, shops, restaurants, the newly opened YMCA and Target, and local transportation (Bus to UCLA, the beach, and Santa Monica). All within walkable distances! This is the property you do not want to miss

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have any available units?
1271 Federal Avenue - 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have?
Some of 1271 Federal Avenue - 301's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Federal Avenue - 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 offers parking.
Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have a pool?
No, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have accessible units?
No, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Federal Avenue - 301 has units with dishwashers.
