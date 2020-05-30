1271 Federal Avenue - 301

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This spectacular condominium in the top floor boasts a scale rarely matched! Absolutely gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, light and bright condo in the heart of West Los Angeles with the magnificent city, mountain, and sunset views in a SMALL quiet 6 unit building. Formal foyer leads to an enormous one level open floor plan, huge living room with a dining room and elegant top grade carpet flooring throughout, making it a really exceptional apartment that steps from elevator to door! Step into this gorgeous and meticulously cared for updated condo with high ceilings. The Kitchen has magnificent wooden cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and a just-outside-door trash chute. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet/storage space is more than perfect. Seamless glass shower and dual sinks make the master bath stands out. Cozy fireplace, spa like bath, in-unit laundry, covered garage with covered parking spaces are some of the many amenities. Centrally located Federal Ave APT 301 provides the best of the LA lifestyle and offers easy access to Brentwood Farmers Market, shops, restaurants, the newly opened YMCA and Target, and local transportation (Bus to UCLA, the beach, and Santa Monica). All within walkable distances! This is the property you do not want to miss